Larceny

LAURINBURG — A 21-year-old Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had stolen a .22 caliber revolver valued at $400 from them at Pine Acres Lodge.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Shepard Avenue reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had stolen two push lawnmowers valued at $500 from under their carport.

LAURINBURG — A 64-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department Wednesday that their wallet containing $350 in cash along with credit and debit cards were stolen from her while at It’s Fashion in the Holly Square Shopping Center.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday on Roosevelt and Welch streets. A 35-year-old resident of Laurinburg sustained one gunshot wound to the forearm but refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

Identity theft

LAURINBURG — An 81-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department Wednesday t that someone had opened a line of credit in their name.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Lindsey Cairnie, 25, of Prince Street was arrested Wednesday for a child abuse warrant. She was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kendric Love, 27, of Blakely Road was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County court. He was given a $2,000 bond.