PEMBROKE – Next month, UNCP hopes to break all previous records to support student scholarship and achievement. The annual #WeAreUNCP Day of Giving campaign is making its return with new goals and generous donors already committed.

“It is no coincidence that the #WeAreUNCP campaign is being held the week of UNCP’s Founder’s Day,” said Steve Varley, UNCP vice-chancellor for advancement. “Our commitment to honoring UNCP’s historic mission of access and affordability is stronger today than ever before.

“This campaign is centered on ensuring all students have the opportunity and resources needed for them to succeed on campus and in life.”

The university was planning their annual giving day in 2020 just as the impacts of COVID-19 precipitated lockdowns across the state and nation and opted to postpone the event.

Varley says this year, more than ever, high-achieving students need support to help remove financial barriers to their success — many of which are the result of pandemic-related impacts.

“UNCP has built important programs that keep a great education accessible,” he said. “But finances still stand in the way of too many students’ aspirations. An important pillar of the 2021 Day of Giving efforts will be the UNCP Student Financial Aid Fund – 100% of those gifts go directly to student financial aid so barriers hold no one back from their dreams.”

A number of donors have already generously pledged challenge gifts to unlock throughout the day totaling nearly $20,000. Each of the four challenge gifts will be unlocked when a specific number of donors is reached throughout the campaign.

One such donor who stepped up is Dr. Richard Vela, a veteran English faculty member having taught at UNCP for some 50 years. Last fall, Dr. Vela was moved by the experiences of some students and their ability to continue excelling academically despite all happening around them. That’s why he has promised one of the largest of the challenges to address the financial needs of our students.

“This year marks 50 years that I have been with the university. In gratitude for my time here and in recognition of all that Pembroke has meant to me, I am making this gift to support student aid,” said Vela. “These are difficult times, and I am glad that we can help students in this way.”

UNCP hopes the success of this giving day will give encouragement to students pursuing their goals by showing the real generosity of UNCP alumni, donors and friends breaking the record number of gifts and total amount raised.

Individuals who wish to support can designate their gift to the UNCP Student Aid Fund or for any desired program or department at the university.

Donors can find early access to the #WeAreUNCP giving portal and make a gift of any size at uncp.edu/dayofgiving.

Mark Locklear is the public communications specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.