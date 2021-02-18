A time to pass along our history

Here we are today, celebrating “Black History” month. The nationally recognized holiday recognizing the achievements and accomplishments that African-Americans have contributed to this country of ours; in recognizing that this month we would be remiss if we didn’t reflect on our ancestors of the past — but at the same time thanking God for the future; because we ought to know that in order to know where you are going, you have to first know where you have been.

We have to take a peep back, pull the curtain back and see, and remember where we come from.

No, we are not to live in the past, and rehash things that will cause us to act unChristlike, harbor resentment and carry bitterness in our hearts. That is not profitable. But we are to glean, learn from and thank God for the past.

The past has a history; there are some jewels that we can retrieve from the past. In some cases, our history will humble us and bring us to our knees; it will cause us to take a second look at our attitudes, our gratitude and our appreciation; because some of us have forgotten, and the younger generation just don’t know.

But African-Americans have a rich heritage, one that we should be proud of, and anything that you are proud of you share, you pass along, and you educate the ones that don’t know.

I seriously believe that a lot of the problems this generation has now stems from the fact that either they don’t know or they don’t care about where we come from. Why do we think that this month is called “Black History?” The word HISTORY means, No. 1, “the study of past events, particularly in human affairs;. 2. The whole series of past events connected with someone or something.”

To me it means that we have a story that needs to be told about the past. I say in love, it’s more to it than just chanting, “I’m black and I’m proud!” Chanting something does not change things; it’s what we do after we chant that counts.

To young people, chanting is the 1st Amendment, free speech; but after the chant, get off the streets, go to school, get an education, and then use that education to better yourself and change things.

Chanting is good, but after the chant, stop making babies you know you are not going to support, or having babies you know you are not ready for; but to understand that a mind is a terrible thing to waste; “saying it loud” means understanding that power doesn’t come from chants, but real power comes from the books!

See, time is WASTED when we spend months and years in prison; but time is INVESTED when we spend months and years in universities! How can we speak loud if we don’t find a job and keep it … if we are content to live on the system when we can do better!

We talk loud when we respect others and respect ourselves; and respect doesn’t come from wearing your pants below your buttocks; respect comes from wearing a shirt and necktie below your neck!

And then those of us who know the history need to pass it on to those coming behind us; for the baton has been passed on to us. This month is to acknowledge the contributions that African-Americans have already made; and the contributions that we can make if we had a mind to.

Oh yes, we celebrate George Washington Carver, Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington, John Brown, Medgar Evers, Mahalia Jackson, Thurgood Marshall, Shirley Chisolm and those who left a mark in this country that affect all of us today — they paved the way for us. And then we should not forget our own ancestors that are trailblazers for us.

Oh no, we should not forget the times when we did not have what we have now. The greatest tragedy in African-American history is to forget the history, and to not share that history with the next generation.

I know we live in an entitled generation, and maybe that’s our fault. When there is a breakdown in generations, the next generation loses; and look at where we are — a lot of this generation is lost.

Community, we remember when community was community. Not that bad things did not happen, it did, but we didn’t pack guns and shoot and kill each other. We fought one day and were friends again the next day.

There was a song during the Civil Rights Movement that became the anthem for the 1950s and ’60s titled, “We shall overcome someday!” It began as a folk song, a work song. Slaves in the fields would sing, “I’ll be alright someday.” It became known in the churches. A Methodist minister, Charles Albert Tindley, published a version in 1901: “I’ll overcome Someday.”

“We’ll Overcome” first appeared as a protest song during a 1945-1946 labor strike against American Tobacco in Charleston, South Carolina. African-American women on strike, seeking a pay raise to 30 cents an hour, sang as they picketed. This song represents hardship, unfairness and injustice.

The Lord told Joshua to take 12 men of every tribe, saying, “take a stone out of Jordan for a sign; so that when their children asked what does these stones mean? They were to let them know how the Lord brought their fathers across Jordan (Josh. 4:1-3;21-24).”

Community, a lot of blood, sweat and tears is in our history; let’s tell the next generation, and together, “We shall overcome!”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.