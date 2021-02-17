Yongue’s service honored by the state

LAURINBURG — Past State Rep. Doug Yongue was honored posthumously with a resolution passed by the North Carolina House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“Doug Yongue believed in and loved education,” said State Rep. Garland Pierce. “He had three loves — his family, he loved people and he loved education.

“I was always amazed at the way he loved and treated his wife. He was a true example to those of us who are husbands and fathers.” continued Pierce. “Doug loved people, it was always amazing to hear the stories he would tell. He loved basketball and often said he was looking for a good game. He would go to the minority communities and play ball with there.”

Pierce continued by saying though Yongue loved people and his community, his communities loved him as well.

“Scotland County loved Doug Yongue,” said Pierce. “He would often have multiple bills in reference to education on his desk that he would be working on when I would visit him in his office.

“Doug Yongue took the scripture to heart,” added Pierce. “He also believed that all boys and girls could achieve. He had a heart to serve and it is an honor to commend this recommendation.”

According to Pierce, after his retirement, Yongue often checked in with his friends and those he served with.

“After his retirement, he kept in touch with all those he could, whether they be in Scotland County, Raleigh, or Washington,” said Pierce.

Yongue passed away in 2019.

“During his life, he received numerous awards and recognitions,” said Pierce. “He was also a charter member at St Luke’s United Methodist Church in Laurinburg. He was a teacher, a coach, a principal and a contractor who specialized in woodwork.

“He will always be known for his statesmanship, compassion, humility and will be admired and respected by those who knew him.”

Some of Yongue’s family were in attendance during the sesson and were recognized by the House representatives.

With the resolution being passed, it will now be sent to the governor’s office.

