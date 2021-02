JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office surprised Ms. Mildred, a Scotland County resident, with a $100 shopping spree at Carly C’s on Wednesday. Mildred said she had no idea where they were taking her, but was very thankful and blessed for the opportunity. Lt. Darryl Ford accompanied Ms. Mildred, who was chosen at random from the “Are You OK” program.