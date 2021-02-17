Sidewalk projects put on hold by NCDOT grant change

LAURINBURG — There are three major sidewalk projects in the works for the city of Laurinburg, but a North Carolina Department of Transportation policy change has caused some concerns.

For several years the city has been working on a number of projects after being granted the Pedestrian Planning Grant. The plans were previously approved by the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the original agreement was the city would pay 20% of the project while NCDOT would pay 80%.

“It’s three major sidewalk projects — one on South Main basically from Lauchwood Drive all the way to Crepe Myrtle Avenue, one on West Boulevard and one on Atkinson Street,” said City Manager Charles Nichols. “On South Main, the thought of that was to have sidewalks from St. Andrews all the way to our downtown, again trying to funnel people downtown.”

The total estimated price over four years is $1.9 million, with the city having to pay $380,000 over four years.

“But what we just recently found out from DOT is that they had changed their policy on implementing these funds,” Nichols said. “And the municipality, no matter how big or small, were going to charged with having an engineer design the project, take it from start to finish, have to put the money upfront for the entire project and then DOT because of their budget shortfalls and restraints they’ve had in the last year would issue our reimbursement back on a monthly basis.”

Nichols told the council the city was wanting to send a letter to DOT along with Sen. Tom McInnis and Rep. Garland Pierce to help with this issue.

“There’s not a lot of people that have the Pedestrian Plan in place,” Nichols said. “There’s not a lot of municipalities that have been able to get these funds. But I would not push and promote for us to handle a project of $500,000 or $600,000 for us to have to foot the bill, handle all the legwork, pay more to have an engineer do it and cross our fingers DOT is going to pay us our 80% back after the fact. Especially when DOT has engineers on staff and they can do this kind of stuff …

“It’s one thing for Charlotte, Raleigh, Wake County, Mecklenburg or Winston-Salem, they have engineers on staff and they have things like this they can do,” Nichols continued. “For them to basically block out rural North Carolina from not being able to do these projects just doesn’t seem right to us.”

Council agreed to have Nichols send the letter.

