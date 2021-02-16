Will be via Zoom on Saturday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Area Relay for Life team is getting creative with ways to help fight cancer this year.

On Saturday, the local Relay for Life will be hosting a PJ Party from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. via Zoom. The fundraiser will be an hour of games and prizes for participants.

“The Scotland County Relay For Life is going to take on a creative fun idea to further fight cancer,” said Co-Chair Carol Thomas. “We are inviting anyone; individuals and families alike to join us on Zoom this Saturday night for a fun hour of games, prizes, interaction, and fight cancer in a completely different way.”

Due to the pandemic, organizers have had to figure out new ways to fundraise for Relay for Life and spread the word that it is still happening despite COVID-19.

“The idea evolved from the approach taken in fundraising for Relay For Life to benefit American Cancer Society during this unprecedented year,” Thomas explained. “This is the time to fundraise in a whole new way; from your sofa in your comfy PJ’s. ACS, being a leading health organization, has made a point to discourage gathering in groups, but to find ways to fundraise via social media. In fact, they have asked that no face-to-face events take place until at least June or July of this year.”

The PJ Party is being planned as a fun event to help engage the community to participate in spreading the word on how people can donate to Relay for Life, according to Thomas.

“This is the year to simply ask for donations instead of holding the typical fundraisers like food sales and other face-to-face events,” Thomas said. “We all miss interacting in the typical meetings and fundraising events so this is a way we can still gather safely. There will be prizes — giveaways for the PJ contests, scavenger hunt and other activities. It should be a fun evening.”

Thomas added the event is family-friendly and open to the entire community, with no obligation for those participating to be on a team or participate in the Relay event.

“COVID-19 has not stopped cancer,” Thomas said. “But, it has definitely hurt the fundraising efforts that support critically needed research and patient services by ACS. There have been many advancements in cancer research, early detection methods and treatments over the years since Relay For Life was organized to support funding for ACS. Now is not the time to slow down that progress. All advancements in the fight against cancer benefit the entire world, no matter where the funds were raised to support the research or where the solutions are discovered. So when people ask, does the efforts of Relay For Life benefit our community, the answer is absolutely yes.”

For those who want to join the event, information can be found on the Relay for Life website — www.relayforlife.org/scotlandnc — under event announcements or you can find the event on the ScotlandRelayForLife Facebook page under events.

“Trying to plan events with the pandemic has been extremely difficult. In an effort to be respectful to what people were going through as a result of COVID-19, we postponed the Relay For Life event from the fall of 2020 to spring of 2021,” Thomas said. “Now, it’s time that we need to fully engage again, because the fight against cancer continues and needs everyone’s support, now more than ever.”

Individual donations to Relay for Life can be made on the website at www.relayforlife.org/scotlandnc. Relay for Life in Scotland County is currently set to be held on April 16.

