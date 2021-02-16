Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of McNair Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that the residence was damaged by gunfire. The home was empty at the time of the shooting and there is an estimated $500 in damages.

Identity theft

LAURINBURG — An 81-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons had opened a line of credit under their name.

LAURINBURG — A 69-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Monday that someone had opened a line of credit under their name.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Desmond Bradley, 33, of Hickory Street was arrested on Monday for trespassing and resisting arrest. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Kendric Love, 27, of Blakely Road was arrested Monday on a trespassing and communicating threats warrant. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Naszt Jenkins, 42, of North Main Street was arrested Monday for a warrant out of Mecklenburg County for probation violation, felony fleeing to elude arrest and felony hit and run. He was given a $30,000 bond.