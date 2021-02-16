THE TERRIFIC TRIO

“Traditionally we have an audience of 300 at the banquet to honor the winners but this year’s Award presentation was obviously different due to COVID restrictions. If you have ever been to a Chamber Annual Awards Banquet, you leave there feeling energized and ready for a new year and new challenges. You also leave the event with a stronger sense of community pride. “This year’s winners are all proven leaders and they give their time and resources because they want the world to be a better place and they do it with love in their heart. They deserve the extra recognition because they make Scotland County a better place.”

LAURINBURG — The annual chamber awards banquet has come and gone without a meal being served or handshake taking place, courtesy of COVID-19.

But the highlight of the event — the recognition of residents who have contributed to the community in a big way during the previous year — still took place. Put on annually by the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, a trio of awards were announced this week.

“Traditionally we have an audience of 300 at the banquet to honor the winners but this year’s Award presentation was obviously different due to COVID restrictions,” said Chris English, executive director of the Chamber. “If you have ever been to a Chamber Annual Awards Banquet, you leave there feeling energized and ready for a new year and new challenges. You also leave the event with a stronger sense of community pride.

“This year’s winners are all proven leaders and they give their time and resources because they want the world to be a better place and they do it with love in their heart,” he added. “They deserve the extra recognition because they make Scotland County a better place.”

First up was the Dunbar/McCoy Quality of Life Award, which is given to an individual who is considered an “unsung hero” within the community.

The 2020 honoree was Roylin Hammond, who this week retired after 35 years with Scotland County emergency services, including 27 years as Emergency Management Services director.

“As commander of the Scotland County Rescue Squad Roylin has led the response to hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, and the most challenging of all, a pandemic,” English said in a prepared statement. “Roylin’s personal mission is to keep Scotland County safe, prepared and ready for any potential disaster.

“Roylin has been a volunteer and committee member for many organizations including the Chamber of Commerce, Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America and has played key roles in many events such and Laurinburg Christmas Parade, the Chamber on the Half Shell Oyster Roast, John Blue Cotton Festival, Chalk Banks Challenge and the Scotland County Highland Games to name a few,” English added. “Roylin has been honored for his service by the Boy Scouts of America for outstanding service and Scotland County’s Commander Award for support and dedication to the Scotland County Rescue Squad. He also received the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award in 2015.”

Hammond was presented the award by Al Blades.

“Roylin’s leadership skills developed early in life as he served as captain of the 1969 Scotland High football team,” Blades said. “While he serves in roles that are professionally challenging, his goal has never been to receive recognition or glory for his efforts. Roylin serves due to his passion for helping others and he is a true servant leader.”

The annual Dormagan/McLean Youth Community Service Award, given to a Scotland County student who exemplifies public service, was presented to Jennings Dean by family friend and former Chamber Chair Becca Hughes.

“Jennings is the glue of Laurinburg Presbyterian Church Youth – energetic, enthusiastic, compassionate, helpful, welcoming, inclusive,” Hughes said. “His classmates love him because he never flaunts his success, and his teachers love him because he is willing to help others achieve that same success.”

“He represented Scotland County well with his graciousness, his awe of new experiences and his thoughtfulness,” she added. “He is an extremely passionate person who loves life and all it has to offer. With his positive outlook on life, remarkable attitude and outstanding character, he is very deserving of this award.”

Dean was a participant in the Laurinburg-Oban Exchange Program and was chosen to participate in Teens Westward Bound. In late 2020 Jennings achieved the rank of Eagle Scout as a result of his completed project, a pergola at Hammond Park built to improve the quality of the park for all residents of Scotland County. He has participated in the CROSS Mission trip for several years as well as a mission trip to Mexico where he helped build a health clinic and led vacation Bible school.

Dean. a senior at Scotland High, is the son of Bob and Kirsten Dean.

And finally, the Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award, which is given to a committee member or volunteer who is committed to the mission of the Chamber.

“They should have demonstrated a genuine personal effort to actively carry out specific responsibilities pertaining to the goals and objectives of one or more of the various committees, events or functions of the Chamber during the 2020 program year,” English explained.

The 2020 winner was Terry Parker.

“As a result of her involvement, the 2019 Christmas Parade was the best in recent memory and I have no doubt 2020 would have topped that,” said English, who presented the award to Parker. “I’m excited to see what ideas she has for 2021, which I’m sure she is already working on. The hard work and tenacity of Terry Parker and her ’Tis the Season team of volunteers has made Scotland County a Christmas destination. I wish to thank Ms. Terry Parker for all you have done and continue to do for Scotland County.”

The Chamber will be announcing its annual Small Business of the Year and Business of the Year awards soon.

