Pair of Saturday accidents claim three lives

Two traffic accidents on opposite sides of Scotland County Saturday claimed the lives of three people.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper C.J. Locklear, the first accident occurred around 8:48 a.m. on Hwy. 74 and Elmore Road near Laurel Hill.

Christopher Eugene Hannan, 31, of Bennettsville, South Carolina, was traveling north on Elmore Road, according to Locklear, and he attempted to enter Hwy 74 but did not see the tractor-trailer that was traveling eastbound.

Hannan’s vehicle was struck by the tractor-trailer and, according to the report, he was killed from the accident. The truck driver did not suffer any serious injuries.

Later on in the afternoon, two Red Springs teens were involved in an accident on Hwy. 501 and Johns Road. WLNC reported that Serena Locklear and Isaiah Hardin, both 18, were killed when their vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, along with three small children, were all reportedly transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WLNC added the adverse weather and road conditions are speculated to have been a factor in both of the accidents.

