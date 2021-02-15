City Council set to meet Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council will be meeting Tuesday for its monthly meeting.

The meeting will be held virtually and begin at 7 p.m. The live-stream can be found on the city of Laurinburg’s Facebook page.

Topics on the agenda includes the discussion of sidewalk grants, discussion of the Commonwealth Bridge Project, considering the approval of a Retail Strategies contract and several budget ordinances.

The council will also consider setting a date for the annual council retreat as well as setting a date for the citizen input session or deciding on an alternative process.

Any resident who wishes to submit comments for the public comment period should submit comments in writing to City Manager Charles Nichols via email at [email protected] by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The comments will be read aloud during the public comment period.

