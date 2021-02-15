Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons entered their residence through a kitchen window and stole $200 in cash.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that someone had used a Cash App to take $91 from their account. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Main Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons stole their 2007 white Mitsubishi Galant valued at $4,000.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pembroke reported to the police department on Sunday that, while at Scotland Memorial Hospital, she lost her debit card and then someone used the card in businesses in Cumberland and Robeson counties.

Identity theft

LAURINBURG — A 80-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had opened a line of credit in their name.

LAURINBURG —A 72-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that someone had opened a line of credit in their name.

LAURINBURG —A 63-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had opened a line of credit in their name.

LAURINBURG — A 47-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had opened a line of credit in their name.

Fraud

LAURINBURG —A 45-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that they had bought an item online and never received the item.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Donald Pate, 49, of Laurel Hill was arrested Friday for a robbery with a dangerous weapon warrant. He was given a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Mariah Thompson, 22, of South Caledonia Road was arrested Friday for disorderly conduct. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Crystal Scott, 34, of Maxton was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Robeson County. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Paula Legette, 44, of Grant Street was arrested Saturday for violating a domestic violence protection order. She wasn’t given a bond.