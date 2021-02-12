Numbers of foster kids going up, help going down

LAURINBURG — April Snead has 101 children, but she won’t be getting Valentine’s Day cards from any of them.

Snead is the director of Scotland County’s Department of Social Services, and has legal custody of all foster care children that are currently spread across the 12 licensed foster homes.

Over the past three years, the number of children being placed in foster care has increased in Scotland County and the number of foster homes available has decreased.

“In 2018, DSS had 56 children in foster care,” Snead said. “As of February 2021, this number has risen to over 100 children in foster care.

“The Department addresses growing concerns of substance abuse, domestic violence, mental health diagnosis as contributory factors when children are abused and/or neglected,” she added. “Maintaining the safety and well-being of each child in foster care grows increasingly difficult, as social worker’s caseloads have become hard to manage.”

The numbers for DSS’s foster care social workers are even more overwhelming.

According to Snead, the department’s social workers are tasked with overseeing between 17 and 20 foster children. That number is well above the state’s suggested caseload size of 15 children per social worker, which raises numerous concerns for Snead.

“The Department has concerns for social work burnout and this being a precursor to turnover,” she explained. “Rising caseloads, high-risk interactions, and increasing legislative demands over time lead to secondary trauma felt by social workers and ultimately burnout.

“The high turnover rate exacerbates high caseloads, as social workers must work their own cases and those cases left when someone leaves,” she added. “In turn, high caseloads exacerbate turnover, as social workers quickly become overworked, over-stressed, and burned out.”

Zeroing in even further, Snead said the state caseload recommendation for an investigative and In-Home Services social worker is 10 children.

“Our current investigative social workers have between nine and 21 cases and our current In-Home Services social workers have between eight and 12 cases,” Snead said. “While caseload sizes fluctuate, the Department has seen a steady increase in the number of cases that have findings of abuse and/or neglect requiring additional services.”

Although the Scotland County Board of Commissioners has no direct oversight of the foster care system, commissioners are noticing the problem.

“The Board is aware of the increasing number of children coming into care,” said Chair Carol McCall. “This increase has been most evident during the pandemic. Keeping up with this increase has been a challenge for the foster care staff and plans are being made to address it.”

McCall didn’t give details about those plans, but did say the county budget has two line items for foster care — one for $325,000 for foster or group homes; the second for $45,000 that is used to cover expenses for children who come into the system without essential items.

“The Department is thankful to the Scotland County commissioners for recognizing child welfare needs and adding two additional social work positions since January 2019,” Snead said. “(But) the Department continues to need additional positions to be in compliance with caseload recommendations set forth by the Division of Health and Human Services.

“More importantly, additional social work staff will allow the ability for social workers to meet federal and state policy requirements and ensure the safety and well being of children,” she added.

Foster care in each county is mandated by general statutes through the General Assembly that requires a DSS Board. Locally, that board is chaired by Leon Butler.

“It’s just so difficult to get help,” Butler said. “It’s a real uphill battle for (DSS), especially with the numbers of children going up and helpers going down.”

Snead said the Department will soon schedule a class to license additional foster homes. It will be a 30-hour class delivered by social work staff at the Department.

Anyone interested in becoming a foster parent should contact the Department at 910-277-2525 or email the Department at [email protected]

In addition, Snead said if anyone needs to make a Child Protective Services or Adult Protective Services report, they can do that immediately by dialing 910-277-2525 during working hours or by dialing 911 when the agency is closed.

