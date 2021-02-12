A SPECIAL GIFT

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office brought smiles to elderly residents in the community on Friday and Saturday by delivering flowers for Valentine’s Day.

“Sheriff Ralph Kersey and I thought about what we could do for some of our older citizens in the ‘Are You OK Program,” said Lt. Darryl Ford, with Community Programs through the SCSO. “It’s Valentine’s Day and the majority of our customers are women. We live in a very busy world and we wanted them to know that the Sheriff’s Office was thinking of them on this Valentine’s Day.

“As I visited our older citizens at their homes and checking in with them, I realized they feel lonely and just want someone to visit or call them to check on them,” continued Ford. “Their families get busy with their children and dealing with COVID-19, school and all other pressures of family life. They feel the world is moving so fast and they feel somewhat left behind.”

According to Ford, the Sheriff’s Office attempted to contact everyone on the “Are You OK” list and present all of them with a small “thinking of you” present.

“The Sheriff’s Office is still very busy with a lot of new, serious criminal cases utilizing a lot of manpower, but we will get the necessary personnel needed, and accomplish our mission,” said Ford.

“The flowers and balloons we will be giving out were purchased and donated by Sheriff Kersey and myself, no taxpayer dollars were used for this event,” added Ford.

Ford also stated they will attempt to distribute all the presents on Friday and Saturday.

“One elderly citizen will be randomly selected to receive a special Valentine’s gift from Carlie C’s IGA,” said Ford.

“This is the first time we have done something on Valentine’s Day,” continued Ford. “Last year we invited them to a lunch at Golden Corral, it was the first time they had an opportunity to meet each other and talk. Due to COVID-19, we were not able to do that this year.”

Ford said the SCSO is very thankful for those who helped make this event possible.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the staff of the Dollar Tree for their help and support and also the management of Carlie C’s IGA for supporting our efforts of thinking about our older citizens on Valentine’s Day,” said Ford, “and letting them know they are still in our thoughts, hearts and mind.”

