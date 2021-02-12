One killedin shooting

LAURINBURG —Deputies with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the first homicide for 2021.

According to Sheriff Ralph Kersey, deputies were called out to Blakely Road around 10 a.m. on Thursday. Kersey added that one person was deceased and two others were transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital.

No other information has been released at this time.

The Exchange will provide more information as it becomes available.

This is the first homicide in the county; while there have been several reports of shootings in the city none have led to deaths. The biggest investigation from the city of Laurinburg Police Department has been the shooting of a 45-year-old woman in her Plaza Terrace apartment. Her husband Kaid Mohamed Morshed, 77, was charged in the murder and the victim was last known to still be in critical condition.

Also on Thursday, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office were called out to Scotland Memorial Hospital when two people came in with gunshot wounds. Originally, deputies were unsure where the shooting occurred, but it was later determined that it had been in the town of Maxton in Robeson County.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.