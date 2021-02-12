Satterfield set toretire on Feb. 26

LAURINBURG — After 30 years in education, Cory Satterfield is retiring.

Satterfield has been with Scotland County Schools since 2012 serving under a variety of different hats — from assistant superintendent of human resources, interim principal at Scotland High School, assistant superintendent of auxiliary services and interim superintendent.

Before coming to Scotland County he served for 22 years for Richmond County Schools and was awarded Principal of the Year twice in the county, regional Principal of the Year runner-up one year and was the regional Principal of the Year winner in 2011.

“It would be hard to calculate the hours spent or the lives touched in these past 30 years but needless to say we’re all better off for having known you,” said Public Information Officer Meredith Bounds during Monday night’s Board of Education Meeting. “We wish you nothing but the best in your retirement. Please know that as long as you don’t put on that awful green and gold when you retire you’ll always have a home here in Scotland County.”

Satterfield was given a rocking chair as a parting gift and shared some words with the board.

“I just want to thank everybody,” Satterfield said. “Nine years ago I stood at this podium and Duke Williams sat right there and asked me what I bled and I told him blue and red instead of green and gold, and he went out to the parking lot and tore the Raiders sticker off the back of my car …

“It’s been a wonderful nine years and we’ve accomplished a lot here,” Satterfield said. “With the closing of schools and consolidation, we should be proud of what all we’ve done for the community.”

Satterfield told The Exchange he has worked with so many great people over his career and in Scotland County Schools from the custodians to the teachers and staff.

“Everyone here just cares so much for the children and wants to see them succeed,” Satterfield said. “I wish our community was able to see the effort that’s put in on a daily basis to help children succeed.”

As Satterfield’s career in education comes to an end he said he’s excited for what’s to come.

“I am thankful for everything and I’m excited to see where this new journey takes me,” Satterfield said. “I’m entering into this new phase of my life and after 30 years in education I’m excited to be on this new journey.”

