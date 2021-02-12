Rain dampens downtown ‘Chocolate Crawl’

LAURINBURG — While rain may have kept many people home on Thursday night, the “Chocolate Crawl” did bring in some familiar faces to downtown businesses.

The event saw many merchants open for later hours and offer an assortment of chocolate and snacks to patrons. What wasn’t planned for was the rain that rolled in right as the event began at 5 p.m.

“I like being able to give the community an opportunity to come together and see their neighbors and friends,” said Harley’s Tuxedos & Gifts owner Harley Norris. “At Christmas, we did the shop and sip and it was amazing how many people enjoyed getting to come out and they were so excited to see the people they hadn’t been able to see all year. Some of us merchants got together and felt like we needed to do it more, and Valentine’s Day made sense.”

Those who did come out were able to safely gather in the stores, shopping, socializing and entering the various raffles the merchants had lined up.

“Regardless of how positive the weather is or how negative the weather is there are good people in this community that will come out to support,” Norris said. “And that’s what is going on here tonight. Regardless of the sales we do or don’t have tonight, it’s good to have community going on in our stores.”

One local resident who came out to support the local small businesses was Ora Tarlton.

“I wanted to come downtown, visit the stores and support the city by walking around and then spreading the word on what everyone has right now,” Tarlton said. “Some of these items are made by local people and you just can’t find anything like them anywhere else.”

The “Chocolate Crawl“ won’t be the last downtown event, as Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English hopes to do it quarterly.

“These are fun events and we’re happy that people come out and participate,” English said. “Everyone who does come out always has a good time and we do know people like to get out of their house in the evenings and come downtown.”

