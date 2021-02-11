Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

LAURINBURG —Deputies with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a morning homicide on Blakely Road.

According to Sheriff Ralph Kersey, deputies were called out around 10 a.m. on Thursday. Kersey added that one person was deceased and two others were transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital.

No other information is being released at this time.

The Exchange will provide more information as it becomes available.

Reach Katelin Gandee at