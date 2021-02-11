NAUW shares the love

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Branch of the National Association of University Women kicked off its “Share the Love” project by recognizing local nurses and other healthcare workers who work specifically with COVID-19 patients.

NAUW President Dorothy Tyson said: “These courageous workers in the Covid unit constantly put their lives on the line to care for others.”

To show appreciation for their unselfish service, nurses were given a bag of chocolate candy kisses with the logo “Candy kisses—-filled with good wishes.”

Administrative Assistant Holly Goodwin expressed thanks to the organization for their thoughtful gifts to the frontline workers in the Covid Unit.

Throughout the month of February as part of its “Share the Love” project, the Laurinburg Branch will continue to give tokens of appreciation to law enforcement, first responders and other community workers who are essential to keeping us safe.