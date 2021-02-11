Girl Scout cookies deadline extended

LAURINBURG —Girl Scout cookie sales were set to end March 7, but those looking for an extra treat may be pleased to find out the deadline to purchase the famous cookies has been extended.

“The new end of sale date is March 21,” said Kathy McCallum, Troop No. 1723 leader. “Cookie sales were extended due to the pandemic. This gives the girls a little extra time to meet their own goals they have set for themselves.”

McCallum stated some cookie options are running low.

“We still have all cookie types, but we are running low on the gluten-free cookies,” said McCallum. “Also, this is the last year for the S’more cookies.”

McCallum can be reached through Facebook messenger if anyone wishes to purchase Girl Scout cookies.

“In-person cookie sales will be on Saturdays in front of Rent-A-Center in the Holly Square Shopping Center as well as in front of Petsense.

JJ Melton can be reached at