For more than a year, maybe even going on two, I honestly can’t remember, I’ve been a Heritage Club member for Duplin Winery. Basically, that means every three months I get three bottles of wine delivered to my apartment — and while, yes, I tend to drink my share of wine, I do still have wine from last year’s fall and Christmas box on my wine rack.

Sometimes they’re just too sweet for me and also I forget about them.

What does this have to with cooking?

For the first time, I actually used the wine I got for one of the recipes they gave to me in my card, which was a crockpot sweet bean soup. Not gonna lie I lost the card so I had to go online and the recipe was slightly different so I just winged it, but I also did a little extra to mine as well.

The particular wine I used was the Hatteras Red Reserve but I feel like any sweet red would do — also there is a normal Hatteras Red Duplin sells I just got the reserve in my box. I’m also going to give you the recipe I’ll be using in the future below because I’m not gonna lie … the soup was missing a little bit of something and tasted a bit watered down.

The original recipe also called for ham, which I don’t like so I added chicken to it just to try. I’ll also say I’m 90% sure I was supposed to add celery, and I bought celery for this, but I forgot to add it in so it’s not in there.

I might end up cooking some and throwing it in my leftovers, but that hasn’t been decided yet.

I will say, despite being watered down a bit, I did very much enjoy this soup and I’ll make it again — just following what I’m listing down below.

***

Ingredients …

1 can of Northern Beans

2 8oz cans of tomato sauce

3 medium potatoes, diced

3 carrots, diced

1 medium onion, diced

2 cups of kale

1-2 chicken breasts

1 tablespoon of garlic

1 1/2 cup of water

2 1/2 cups of Hatteras Red or a sweet red

Salt and pepper to taste

***

Directions …

Wash and dice all the vegetables.

Add all but the kale to the crockpot.

Cook on low for 5 to 8 hours, an hour before you’re ready to serve it add the kale.

Move to a bowl and enjoy.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at kgandee@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.