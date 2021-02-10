Get ready for colder temps, but no ice … so far

LAURINBURG — According to the National Weather Service in Raleigh, forecast models for the next few days have been back and forthb etween warm and cold — but for now, warm is winning wiht some rain.

“Thursday evening, Scotland County should expect to see rain,” said Andrew Kren, meteorologist. “That rain will move into Friday morning with a chance of a break later in the evening. Temperatures will be between a high of 55 and a low of 38.

“There is another chance for rain later in the day Friday and throughout the night once again moving into Saturday morning,” added Kren. “Sunday looks clear for now with occasional chances of rain and rain returning on Monday. Friday through Sunday will stay within the lower 40s to upper 30s.”

The rain on Monday is what has been in question. Earlier models were showing ice showers, but are now showing only rain due to temperatures looking to stay within the 40s.

According to Kren, the temperature will not drop during this rain event to cause any type of winter precipitation. He stated it should not be any lower than the mid- to upper-30s through Tuesday.

“Unless there is a drastic change, there will be very low to no chance of any winter precipitation,” said Kren. “If a drastic change did occur, which, however … we would definitely update our forecasts.

“As far as roadways go, again as for now, the trends are warmer and freezing roads will not be an issue,” added Kren.

According to Roylin Hammond, Scotland County Emergency Management director, the freezing rain is predicted to fall in the western and northern portion of the state near the Virginia border.

“All that is subject to change,” said Hammond. “Residents should monitor the weather closely through the various mediums available to stay aware of potential changes in the forecast.

“If people prepare for the worst, being ready to stay at home for 72 hours with no electricity, but with the necessary food, water and medications, and nothing happens, they will have not lost anything,” continued Hammond. “If the worst does happen and we do have wet icy weather and power outages, they were prepared and ready for the event.”

Bottom line: it is always better to be prepared for the unexpected, according to Hammond.

“If you have plans to travel, you should check the weather forecast for the area you plan to travel to,” Hammond said. “Again, plan to prepare for what might happen, not for what is happening. Stay informed about the potential for severe weather everywhere you may be planning to go, not just at home.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.