A BITE OUT OF CRIME

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department will soon be getting a few four-legged, certified officers joining its ranks.

Recently, the department brought in four K-9 dogs and, in several weeks, the dogs along with their handlers will be certified and moved out onto patrol.

“Our goal was to have a K-9 on every shift,” said Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams. “They are great additions to the department and the community will be seeing the benefits.”

The police department already had one K-9 in the department, so when the course is over there will be a total of five in the LPD.

The five-week course is being taught by LPD Lt. Chris Strickland, who also owns Strick-CO Kennels and imported the dogs from Czechoslovakia for the police department.

“They’ll be dual certified,” Strickland said. “They’ll do patrol work which is handler protection, apprehensions, building searches, area searches and in addition it will be narcotics, evidence recovery and tracking.”

In the course, everything from basic obedience to bite work. Before the course, the handlers had a three-week bonding period with their dogs to help them before the training.

“With having more than one K-9 unit on the force you don’t have a long waiting period,” Strickland said. “I’ve handled a dog for the city of Laurinburg since 1998, so at one time I was the only dog handler and I was on call 24/7. I was expected to come out whenever my phone rang.”

Strickland added while many people look at police dogs with fear due to their training, the handlers go through training to learn that there is so much that the dogs can do.

“These dogs are here and being trained for the community to help solve more break-ins and robberies and help recover more lost items or people,” Strickland said. “One of the highlights of my career is back when I was handling a dog, finding a dementia patient that had walked out of one of the local rest homes. It was 22-degrees out that night so this lady would have frozen to death if we didn’t find her. That dog aided me in finding her because we never would have walked across a 100-acre field.”

A real partnership

Taking the class are Alston Wilkerson and his K-9 Ronyk, Earl Haywood and his K-9 Emo, Tyler Strickland and his K-9 Oto along with Scotland County Sheriff’s Deputy John Smith with K-9 Tank. While teaching the course, Chris Strickland is also training his K-9 Ivar.

Though all almost all the officers are new to training K-9s, Tyler and Wilkerson both had a slight advantage as they grew up watching their fathers be K-9 handlers. For Chris, he has enjoyed being able to officially train his son.

“It makes me proud and it’s a competition for me,” Chris said. “Not only working at the police department but I have my kennel business so I’m having to do both and he’s been working his dog for three weeks and he’s doing a phenomenal job since he already knows what to do.”

Tyler added he’s known since he was a kid he wanted to be a K-9 officer.

“I’ve been training under him my whole life basically,” Tyler said. “This was my main focus of what I wanted to get to in the police department … it’s definitely a challenge and a lot of work and getting them used to us.”

Wilkerson shared similar statements of having a goal of being a K-9 officer from a young age and had a goal of becoming one when he joined the police department.

“It’s always been a dream,” Wilkerson said. “I was in the Army for three years and when I came out that was a goal, start somewhere and become a K-9 officer and it’s something I want to do for the rest of my career.”

“It’s challenging at times,” Wilkerson said. “They are alpha dogs so they can be very hard-headed and stubborn at times. But once you get in with them they are great dogs … getting the partnership with him and watching him get closer to me has always been my favorite thing to see when my dad had his and how close they were and how loyal he was.”

For Haywood, he has spent 24 years in law enforcement in multiple different positions but he hadn’t had the opportunity before.

“This is one aspect of my career that I haven’t had a chance to experience,” Haywood said. “I’ve been around a lot of K-9 handlers but I’ve never had a chance to see what that entails with their training.”

Haywood added he had to say yes to the opportunity when he was asked and has enjoyed learning to work with the dog.

“The discipline is almost like taking care of a child,” Haywood said. “They need constant care, nutrients, obedience training at the same time to assist you as a tool in your job as law enforcement.”

Business support

Out of the dogs from the police department, three were donated. Ronyk was donated by Cascades, Oto was donated by Smithfield Foods and Ivar was donated by Stick-CO Kennels.

“We are so incredibly thankful to those who helped us get these K-9s,” Williams said. “We wouldn’t have been able to get all four dogs without them and now we’re going to reach our goal of having a K-9 unit on every shift.”

Director for Community Development for Smithfield Foods Steve Evans said the company is always looking for ways to help out in the community and show support to the areas that support them.

“Our team in Laurinburg saw an opportunity to engage in a positive way to support first responders,” Evans said. “As a part of what we do at Smithfield we’re oftentimes calling upon first responders for a variety of needs just like everyone else and we’re honored to be able to give back and show our appreciation through a gift of this type.”

Evans added while the company has given to other police departments in the past, this is the first time the company has been able to fully fund getting a K-9 for a department.

