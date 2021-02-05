Woman is cut by an assailant

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred early Friday morning.

According to the report, officers responded to Scotland Memorial Hospital around 3 a.m. in reference to an assault. The victim was a 43-year-old resident of Harrison Road, who told officers she was in the back seat of a vehicle with another woman, a 34-year-old of Bizzell Street. The two were being driven by a friend.

The victim and the suspect began to argue, which then became a physical altercation. The driver pulled over on Samoa Street and the two females got out of the vehicle and continued to fight outside.

At some point during the fight, the suspect got out a razor blade and cut the victim in the face. The victim sustained a small laceration and was treated at the hospital before being released.

The victim was told she could obtain warrants against the other woman for the assault, however, at the current time none have been filed.

