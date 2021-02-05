UNC removes 9 people from campus housing amid COVID breaches

RALEIGH — Nine people have been removed from campus housing at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill amid complaints they violated the college’s coronavirus safety protocols, school officials announced Thursday.

The COVID-19 breaches occurred between Nov. 1 and Jan. 31, according to the announcement. Undergraduate in-person classes were halted a week into last year’s fall semester following a string of COVID outbreaks, prompting students who were able to do so to move back home.

Those same students were able to return to campus residence halls Jan. 13 but could delay their move-in up until Feb. 7. Classes for undergraduates began Jan. 19, though it was announced it would be three more weeks before in-person instruction could resume.

Amy Johnson, UNC’s vice chancellor for student affairs, told the campus community on Thursday that the university received 179 reports of possible violations in the last three calendar months.

Of the 179 referrals, nine people were removed from residence halls, while 88 saw “developmental action,” which may include warnings and activity restrictions. Sixty cases are still pending and 22 students had their cases dismissed because they weren’t identified or found responsible.