Parks and Rec reflects on 2020

LAURINBURG — From installing air-conditioning units to providing groceries to local seniors, Scotland County Parks and Recreation spent 2020 helping the community.

While mainly know for youth sports, Parks and Recreation has many more programs that help out the community and 2020 showed how partnerships can help the community.

“We helped save seniors in our county over $35,000,” said Director Bryan Graham. “That alone is incredible because so many of our seniors are on fixed budgets … and we were able to put in 28 air conditioning units for seniors. In the summer some people just don’t have the luxury of going to their thermostat so being able to help 28 people was great.”

The department was also able to install three home heating units and install 13 wheelchair ramps for seniors throughout the county.

“We were also able to partner with the Lumber River Council of Governments to receive CARES Act funding to provide $10,000 of grocery assistance for our senior citizens,” Graham said. “The whole department has done great this past year that despite a pandemic we’re positively affecting our community.”

Besides helping the local seniors, parks and recreation also worked to provide safe activities for the community like the drive-in movies at the Morgan Complex, which brought in over 1,000 total from the three movies.

Hammond Park also saw renovations which brought in a youth fitness course and adult exercise equipment along with helping the county plan construction for the community center in Laurel Hill.

“We also collected over 300 “Letters of Love” from the community to give to those in the area rest homes,” Graham said. “And we plan to continue to do that this year and continue to reach those who might have limited or non-existence relationships with our other programs.”

Updates on programs being held by Scotland County Parks and Recreation can be found on its Facebook page.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at