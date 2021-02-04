BOE will discuss in-person learning on Monday

LAURINBURG — The topic of bringing students back into school buildings has been moved up as, this week, Gov. Roy Cooper urged schools to provide in-person learning.

Students statewide have been involved with some degree of virtual learning since March 16, 2020.

The Scotland County Board of Education will meet virtually on Monday at 6 p.m. for its monthly meeting and one topic of discussion with be returning students to classrooms. In January, the board agreed that the discussion would be held at the Feb. 22 Committee of the Whole meeting, but that has since changed.

In a press conference Tuesday, Cooper stated he wants schools to open — but he has concerns about Senate Bill 37. The bill was filed by Republicans this week and would mandate all local school administration provide an option of in-person learning for K-12 students.

“Students should still have the option of remote learning this school year if that is best for them,” Cooper said. “And teachers who are at risk should be providing that remote instruction. But students who are ready to return to the classrooms should have that chance.”

Since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year, the Scotland County Board has been discussing the plans to potentially have students back in the classrooms.

The main plan of discussion has been a hybrid model that would bring 50% of students back in the building and would be set up in A and B-day. The plan would see A students going Monday and Tuesday and B students going Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday being fully remote for all students.

The plans also would allow for parents to make the decision if they wanted to send their students back to school.

Superintendent Takeda LeGrand said that she will be giving a presentation on Monday, which will include additional information to the board.

“I want the community and parents to know that we want to honor all of our families’ educational needs and provide instruction through in-person or remote learning options in the safest manner possible,” LeGrand said.

The link to watch Monday’s Board of Education meeting can be found on the Scotland County School’s website.

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.