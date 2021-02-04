Donations made to improve reading, literacy

MAXTON — Dollar General and American Indian Solutions have donated reading and literacy materials to Townsend Middle School in Maxton and Purnell Swett High School in Pembroke. The schools are located within a 2-mile radius of a Dollar General Store.

Dollar General awarded a grant to American Indian Solutions to help improve reading, writing, spelling and comprehension skills of students in our areas. This grant will provide reading and literacy materials for students, teachers and parents. Parents can also use these programs to teach themselves to improve their reading and literacy skills.

According to a Dollar General press release: “Our reading and literacy programs are web-based materials which are delivered by the internet. Our programs use the latest technological innovations to educate and teach students reading and literacy skills in a natural and enjoyable manner. These online literacy sites have more than 400 hours of video instructional activities beginning with basic reading and advances to more complex levels of reading for the advanced.

“These reading materials were designed to help students in Grades PK–12. They are MP4 Video Edutainment Programs which are self-directed reading tools for elementary, middle and high school students.

“Students sail into reading with Captain Bob and his Cartoon Friends. They have fun as they become excellent readers. Students teach themselves to become super readers.”