St. Andrews set to host a virtual open house

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University will host a virtual open house on Monday, Feb. 15, via Zoom for those who may be interested in attending the university.

St. Andrews is a branch of Webber International University.

The virtual open house will give participants the opportunity to learn about Knight Nation — including its programs, a walkthrough of admissions, financial aid and giving a highlight to athletics, clubs and organizations .. all focusing on what it is like to be a student at St. Andrews University.

According to its website: “For over 50 years, St. Andrews has provided students with a close-knit educational environment that is a little different from other small liberal arts and science schools. At St. Andrews, what you learn both inside and outside the classroom creates a sense of intellectual and social engagement that will empower you to make a difference in your community, in your profession, and in the world.”

To register for the virtual open house, visit the following URL: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwldOioqj4vE9bArXm9pHp1I1NBzqRDH8pW.

