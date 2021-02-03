Donors give blood, then get appreciation

LAURINBURG — Emerson Veler of Laurinburg stood outside the blood drive held on Wednesday to thank those who were not only donating their time but blood as well.

“It is particularly difficult to get people to come out and donate during the winter,” said Veler, “but, this year amongst this pandemic, residents are showing up. They are putting others above themselves and taking the risk of being around other people to help the Red Cross obtain the much-needed blood.”

Veler also stated where it is very important for people to know how this blood helps and how big a need there is, it is also important to let those donors know how appreciated they are.

“Other ways for people to find ways to donate are to download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

“These donations are extremely important, they always have been, but more so now during this pandemic,” Veler said. “I cannot completely express how thankful we are to these individuals and to the establishments allowing us to hold these drives.”

Wednesday’s blood drive was held at the Laurinburg Presbyterian Church on Church Street.

“If there are any other churches or establishments who wish to help with collections, they can offer their facility to hold a drive,” said Veler. “It is truly a great thing to see residents doing what they can to help their neighbors, neighbors they may never see, meet, or know.”

Upcoming blood dDrives

— Feb. 19: Scotland Early College

— Feb. 24: Live Like Madison

— March 2” St. David’s Episcopal Church

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.