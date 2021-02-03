Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had broken into their residence and stolen a Sony PlayStation 4, a fishing pole and $200 cash.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had shot at their residence. During the time of the shooting the residence was occupied by two adults and two children, but no one was injured. There was no information on if there had been any damages to the residence.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Joy Berry, 54, of Hasty Road was arrested on Tuesday for a felony probation violation warrant. She was given a $24,000 bond.