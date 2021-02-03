Laurel Hill Community Center may get its start in June

LAUREL HILL — In January 2020, Laurel Hill residents started seeing the beginning of the journey of replacing their community center.

Demolition to the property started on Jan. 23, 2020, and residents are waiting now for construction to begin on the new facility.

Kevin Patterson, Scotland County manager, told the Board of Commissioners on Monday night the wait is almost over.

“Brian Graham has answered questions for the architects in reference to some items with the building and we should have construction documents by Feb. 22,” said Patterson, “so in approximately three weeks.

“We should have bids prepared to go out by March 29,” added Patterson.

Patterson also stated the board will hopefully have those bids to vote on during the May meeting.

“With that, we are looking at a June construction date for them to begin,” said Patterson. “And with the June date, we are looking at a 10-month construction time with a hopeful completion date of March 2022.”

The March completion date will make the entire completed project just over two years to finish.

“Can we get the Dollar General construction crew in here to build it?” Commissioner Tim Ivey jokingly asked during the meeting.

Patterson replied that, unfortunately, they probably have them on a shelf somewhere.

The Scotland County Board of Commissioners are set to have its scheduled budget retreat at the end of the month and will have its regular monthly meeting on March 1.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]