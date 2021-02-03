SUPER BOWL RECIPES

Some come to watch the game. Some come to see the commercials. Most come for good food.

We’re talking dips galore, chicken wings, meatballs, chips (and more cheese dip), sandwiches, sliders, cheese … and so much more. Whether you’re throwing a party, headed to a friend’s, or just chilling at home to watch the game, you need some delicious Super Bowl food ideas to cook up.

This could be one of those.

Sheet Pan Chicken Nachos are a must-make for game day or any party! Seasoned shredded chicken, black beans, cheese and more all loaded on top of tortilla chips.

This recipe makes a nice big batch that would serve about 6 people. But once everyone dives into the deliciousness you might need to make more.

***

Ingredients …

1/2 batch of Slow Cooker Mexican Shredded Chicken OR 3 cups cooked shredded chicken. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

1 bag corn tortilla chips

3 cups shredded Colby Jack cheese divided

1 15 ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 to mato diced

1 bunch green onion chopped

— Toppings (choose any)

spritz of lime

avacado

guacamole

salsa

sour cream

***

Instructions …

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Spray a 10×15 inch baking sheet with nonstick spray or line with foil.

Spread half the tortilla chips evenly over prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle 1 cup of cheese over the chips.

Place black beans in a medium microwave-safe bowl and heat until warmed (around 45 seconds). Spread half the beans and also half of the shredded Mexican chicken evenly over the tops of chips and cheese.

Repeat layers one more time ending with the cheese.

Bake for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Remove from oven and top with tomato and green onion. Serve with desired toppings and enjoy.