LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department performed a total of seven inspections of area food service locations during the month of January.

Following are the results of those inspections, including date of inspection, site, location and final grade. Specific violations are not listed.

— Jan. 5: Golden Run, Laurinburg, 91.5

— Jan. 13: Golden Corral, Laurinburg, 92.0

— Jan. 13: Zaxby’s, Laurinburg, 93.0

— Jan. 21: Bojangles’, Laurinburg, 91.0

— Jan. 25: Wendy’s, Laurinburg, 96.5

— Jan. 28: County Line, Maxton, 84.0

— Jan. 28: Taki Japanese Restaurant, Laurinburg, 95.0