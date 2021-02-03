Chili corn jazzes up ballgame snacking

For Super Bowl Sunday, one of the top choices for a ballgame meal is chili, so why not jazz up your chili option with … popcorn.

Chili Corn will add a little spice to your snacking with this chili-inspired popcorn treat. And it takes just minutes to create.

***

Ingredients …

4 quarts popped popcorn

3 small dried red chilies

1 package (6-3/4 ounces) peanuts

6 tablespoons margarine

1 package (3-1/4 ounces) roasting pepitas (little peppers)

3/4 teaspoon garlic salt

***

Directions …

Heat popped popcorn in oven if it is cold.

Cook chilies and peanuts in margarine over low heat for 5 minutes; remove chilies.

Add pepitas and pour over hot corn; season with garlic salt.

