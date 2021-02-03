Chili corn jazzes up ballgame snacking

For Super Bowl Sunday, one of the top choices for a ballgame meal is chili, so why not jazz up your chili option with … popcorn.
Chili Corn will add a little spice to your snacking with this chili-inspired popcorn treat. And it takes just minutes to create.
***
Ingredients …
4 quarts popped popcorn
3 small dried red chilies
1 package (6-3/4 ounces) peanuts
6 tablespoons margarine
1 package (3-1/4 ounces) roasting pepitas (little peppers)
3/4 teaspoon garlic salt
***
Directions …
Heat popped popcorn in oven if it is cold.
Cook chilies and peanuts in margarine over low heat for 5 minutes; remove chilies.
Add pepitas and pour over hot corn; season with garlic salt.
