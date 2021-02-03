These fingerlings and dip are just perfect

Regardless of which team you’re rooting for, you’ll be cheering for this Loaded Baked Potato Dip with Crispy Fingerlings. This dish is sure to be a fan favorite for the big game.

Whipped light and creamy potatoes with smoky bacon, cheddar, sour cream, and chives, baked in the oven and served with crispy sea salt chips.

Start to finish can be accomplished in less than 45 minutes.

***

Ingredients …

— Loaded Baked Potato Dip

2.2lbs (1 kg) Prepared Mashed Potatoes (Dehy), *Fresh or Frozen Prepared Mashed Potatoes can be subbed

2-3/4 cups (660ml) Water

4.5 tablespoons (75g) Butter, Unsalted

½ teaspoon (1g) Kosher Salt

1-1/2 cups (360ml) Milk

3 cups (150g) Potato Flakes

1/3 cup (90g) Bacon Bits

1/3 cup (8g) Chopped Chives (Green Onions can be subbed)

¾ cup (120g) Shredded Cheddar Cheese

½ cup (120ml) Sour Cream

1 teaspoon (2g) Kosher Salt

1 teaspoon (1g) Freshly Ground White Pepper

— Fingerling Potato Chips

1-1/2 lbs. Fingerling Potatoes, thinly sliced, lengthwise

As Needed Vegetable Oil for frying

1 teaspoon Fine Sea Salt

***

Directions …

—To make the fingerling potato chips, heat the oil to 350 °F. Thinly slice the potatoes using a knife or a mandolin. Hold the potatoes in water until ready to fry. To fry drain the potatoes and dry them slightly in a salad spinner or just on some paper towels. Fry the potatoes in batches, until they are crisp. About 6-8 minutes. Drain the chips on a tray lined with paper towels and season them with sea salt.

—To make the potato dip, heat the water, butter, and salt to boiling in a medium saucepan. Remove from the heat. Stir the milk and the potato flakes into the potatoes with a small whisk or fork until the potatoes are the desired consistency. Mix in the bacon, chives, ½ cup cheese, sour cream, salt, and pepper. Transfer the loaded mash into an oven-safe dish. Top the potatoes with the remaining ¼ cup of cheese and place in the oven for 8-10 minutes or until the cheese is melted and the potato dip is hot.

Arrange the chips next to the potato dip and enjoy!

