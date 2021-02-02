LGC giving East Laurinburg 4 months to make things right

Not doing so will mean asking

RALEIGH — During a meeting of the Local Government Commission board on Tuesday, State Treasurer Dale Folwell posed a question about East Laurinburg to the group.

“Do you feel it is a viable city … answer not with your heart but with your head,” he said.

The overwhelming reply was “no.”

The reason for the question was that East Laurinburg is guilty of not filing an audit since 2016, and the LGC has been attempting to light a fire under the town board to get compliant since last fall.

“The 2016 audit is the last audit received, and that wasn’t received until February 2017,” said Sharon Edmundson, deputy treasurer and director of the State and Local Government Finance Division with the treasurer’s office, during a December meeting with town officials.

At that December meeting, the town was given six weeks to get a bookkeeper hired and start the process of getting the missing audits done.

On Tuesday, the LGC was told that East Laurinburg had hired a bookkeeper and arranged to meet with a CPA through a telephone meeting. The board was also told that, during a virtual meeting with town officials on Jan. 13, the town had #112,000 cash available — some through FEMA and other funding — and that the unreserved cash on hand was $31,000.

Board members — including Folwell and State Auditor Beth Wood — began discussing options, from decertifying the town to working with the town to get it compliant.

“This has got to stop,” Wood said. “It’s gone on for so long.”

Folwell agreed.

What is it that would keep us from (chartering the town)?” he asked.

“It’s not just about East Laurinburg,” Folwell added. “It’s now about the message we send and the reputation we have — we can’t nice our way through this.”

A recommendation to decertify the town was referred to as “our big stick” by the LGC, but when disagreement over using it came forth, Wood had another option.

“Is there a smaller stick that can get this board to hire someone and make sure the town pays them to get this done?” she asked. “Because the oversight needs to be with the LGC, not with the folks who allowed things to get to this point.”

Folwell wasn’t as sympathetic.

“If we can’t decertify a place like this — where there are four years behind on audits, there is no sewer or water or electric services provided — then what are we doing here? We’re wasting our time.”

Finally, it was determined the LGC would give East Laurinburg officials four months to get all financial books caught up and ready to get audits completed. If not, then the LGC would make a recommendation to the General Assembly no later than June to remove the town’s charter.

