Basket raffle tickets on sale now to support Seahawks

LAUREL HILL — The Sandhill Seahawks’ AAU age-group football players are working to raise money for their teams by holding an online raffle for cleaning baskets.

“Funds raised will go primarily to purchase equipment,” said Jeanette Herlocker, a mom with a player on a team, “to maintain the Seahawk’s Nest field in Laurel Hill, and to pay referees.”

The raffle will include a first-, second- and third-place basket.

“Baskets have a variety of items such as detergent and detergent pods, scent boosters, dryer sheets, carpet fresheners, soft scrub, air fresheners, cleaners, and sponges,” said Herlocker. “The first-place basket also has a Scentsy surprise.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets can do so via Cash App at $sandhillsseahawks, include name and number.

“Those who do not use Cash App may bring cash to our practice at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6, or at 6 p.m. on Feb.9 or Feb. 11,” said Herlocker. “The practice site is the field next to the old North Laurinburg School.”

“Other ways to help the young players are, donating non-clothing items for the next Seahawk yard-sale scheduled for Saturday, March 6,” continued Herlocker, “attending the yard sale, making a donation to the team via Cash App, attending our Saturday home games that begin in March, enjoying great youth football and concessions and liking our Sandhills Seahawks Facebook page.”

Residents can contact Jeanette M. Herlocker at 910-280-9968 via text for any questions about the raffle or any fundraising.

“Tickets are $2 each or three tickets for $5,” said Herlocker. “The drawing will be held at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 and the three winners will be posted on the Sandhills Seahawk Facebook page.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.