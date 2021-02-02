Downtown to host a Chocolate Crawl

LAURINBURG — As the chocolate begins to disappear from the stores in anticipation of Valentine’s Day, downtown merchants are preparing for their own event involving the sweet treats.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, downtown Laurinburg will be hosting its first “Chocolate Crawl” from 5 to 8 p.m. with numerous businesses having extended hours specifically for the event.

“We had such a great success with the ‘Sip and Shop’ in December that some downtown merchants reached out and asked if we could hold an event again,” said Executive Director for the Laurinburg-Scotland Area Chamber of Commerce Chris English. “So we’re looking at doing something like this once a quarter because the whole idea is to bring people into downtown and into our businesses.”

This time, in place of beverages like wine or beer the downtown merchants will have various chocolates and treats along with some having raffles for various prizes.

“We thought by having it the Thursday before Valentine’s Day, it would give couples an excuse to come downtown and look around while dropping some hints of gifts they might want,” English said. “And it gives them a few days to go back and get it before Valentine’s Day.”

Participating retailers include Art By Design, Bob’s Jewel Shop, Color Me Creatif, Fore’s Family Restaurant, Harley’s Tuxedos & Gifts, Pretty Pirate Outfitters, Scotland Bling Gift Boutique, Terry’s Boutique, The Weknd Warrior Trade Co. and White’s Jewelry and Repair.

“We hope the community will come out and support this event,” English said. “It’s important that everyone continue shopping local and supporting our local merchants, restaurants and businesses.”

Katelin Gandee can be reached at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.