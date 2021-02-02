County leadership diversity a sore spot

“We have got to do better.This is inexcusable, why is this happening? Is hiring internally what is causing the problem? We should be embarrassed, we only have one black supervisor in the county.” — Betty Blue Gholston

LAURINBURG — During a conversation Tuesday that stemmed from the announcement that Scotland County Emergency Director Roylin Hammond would be retiring, some county commissioners called for new and better ways to recruit more black supervisors and department heads.

“First of all,” said Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston, “I want you to start announcing openings better. I didn’t even know Roylin was leaving until I got an email. If we had known he was leaving we would have better insight into what is happening.

“We have got to do better,” continued Gholston. “This is inexcusable, why is this happening? Is hiring internally what is causing the problem? We should be embarrassed, we only have one black supervisor in the county.”

Gholston also mentioned the board may need to review the policy to improve upon the hiring process.

In reference to minorities in supervisory positions, Board Chair Carol McCall stated that Robert Sampson, is, as far as she understands, considered a minority.

“I’m talking about black, not just Indian,” said Commissioner Darrel “BJ” Gibson. “We have no black leaders working for the county.

“The issue here isn’t knowing about openings, the bigger concern is the policy and these positions already being set up,” added Gibson.

County Manager Kevin Patterson addressed the board on its concerns and stated, while he will not and cannot on a legal standpoint make race a key factor in the hiring process, he can get behind recruitment. According to Patterson, applications to fill Sampson’s position have already been sent to UNCP and RCC.

“It is our fault, we have not helped find applicants,” said Gholston.

Gibson followed by saying it can’t just be the black board members behind bringing in more black supervisors, it has to be the effort of the entire board.

“I don’t think you have to go to the colleges, I think we have people in our community who are qualified for positions but they don’t get an opportunity to apply,” said Gibson, “and you will hear things like, ‘you have to be friends with this one to get hired by the county’ or ‘you have to go to this church to get hired by the county’ — these are the conversations I am hearing. And we as a board have to say we are not satisfied with that and that we see the need to diversify our leadership in our county, then we have the discussion with our administrator and move forward.”

According to Patterson, the policy which started the debate has been in place for several years allowing current employees to be promoted without taking external applications.

“But still, when I look at this internal policy, if people are already in place how can others be promoted?” asked Gholston. “We will never get a supervisor like that because, in most instances, the minorities are not there.”

The board decided to further discuss the topic of hiring minorities at its scheduled retreat later in the month.

“I think it has to be as strategic and intentional by those who implement the policy and hire staff as it is for us as a board of commissioners in our development,” Gibson said. “… to hear a job was posted because by law it has to be, but we already knew who we had groomed for the position, causes great concern.”.

Scotland County Board of Commissioners meets the first Monday of every month. To view prior meetings, residents can visit the board’s youtube page, www.youtube.com/channel/UC1UrW7jsDZ5OWQ-9gCqh1PQ.

