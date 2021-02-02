CHARLOTTE (AP) — A North Carolina boy whose 10th birthday was coming this week and a 62-year-old woman have died in a house fire, officials said Monday.

The Charlotte Fire Department said its investigators determined that the fire on the city’s east side was an accident which involved what they called a “stone based cooking device” on the screen-enclosed back porch, news outlets reported.

The department identified the victims as 9-year-old Boe Reh, whose birthday is Friday, and Saw Mo. Emergency medical personnel says six other people were evaluated at the scene for injuries, and CPR was performed on two of them.

Firefighters found the two while responding to the fire at the single-story house, according to fire officials. Investigators estimate the fire caused around $10,000 in damages.