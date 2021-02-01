Sugar glider mystifies apartment tenant

LAURINBURG — Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department were sent on a wild goose chase, of sorts, over the weekend. Except the goose turned out to be a sugar glider.

On Sunday, officers were reportedly called to an apartment complex in the city concerning a mysterious creature found in an apartment.

The Blues Farm Estate resident contacted local law enforcement after noticing a “winged creature” in the apartment, thinking it might be a bat.

When an officer dispatched to the apartment complex arrived, it was learned that the creature was a sugar glider, which, while native to tropical and cool-temperate forests in places like Australia, have become popular exotic pets in the United States.

According to Wikipedia, a sugar glider is a small, omnivorous, arboreal, and nocturnal gliding possum belonging to the marsupial infraclass. The common name refers to its predilection for sugary foods such as sap and nectar and its ability to glide through the air, much like a flying squirrel.

On Sunday, the officer did knock on neighboring doors asking if anyone had lost their pet sugar glider, but was unable to find if its owner lived on the property.

Apartment maintenance did come and got the critter out of the apartment. There was no information available on what happened to the sugar glider from there.

