COVID-19 vaccine appointments are on hold

LAURINBURG —Scotland Memorial Hospital is still distributing vaccines to residents wishing to participate,. However, it is not taking new appointments at this time.

“Scotland Health has administered a total of 2,066 first doses and 318 second doses as of Jan. 29,” said David L. Pope, chief operating officer. “Scotland Health received notification from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services last Wednesday that it would receive a minimum allocation of 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per week for the next three weeks.

SMH hosted a by-appointment, drive-thru community vaccination event on Friday for those 65 years old and above in efforts to give more vaccines.

“We successfully administered 520 vaccines,” said Pope. “We have a similar event scheduled for this coming Friday, although it will be smaller because our vaccine supply from the state is much lower.

“We are excited to partner with the Scotland County Ministerial Alliance to ensure that under-served communities within our county have access to the vaccine,” added Pope.

On Thursday, Scotland Health received notice that it would receive an additional 300 vaccines this week to increase access to the vaccine and equity among under-served populations.

“The state has not provided information about what quantities of vaccine we will receive beyond the week of Feb. 15,” said Pope. “We are hopeful that we will continue to receive weekly allocations.

“Scotland Health has reserved sufficient doses of the vaccine for those people who have already been given an appointment,” continued Pope. “People who have been given a vaccination appointment are urged to show up at their appointment time and receive the vaccine.”

Pope also stated, Scotland Health currently has more than 1,000 people aged 65 and over on the waiting list for a vaccination appointment

“Until vaccine allotments from the state increase, Scotland Health will not be adding any new names to the waiting list,” said Pope. “As vaccine doses arrive from the state, those already on the waiting list will be contacted by Scotland Health to schedule an appointment.

“Based on the current vaccine allotment from the state, Scotland Health anticipates that it will take many weeks for those on the waiting list to be vaccinated,” continued Pope. “Once the waiting list has been addressed, we will start taking appointments again via our appointment phone line, 910-291-7654.”

By the numbers

Scotland Memorial Hospital has seen a total of 3,574 positive cases as of Jan. 31. A total of 26 are currently isolated at the hospital.

“We currently have 245 pending tests,” said Pope,” and 30,489 have been submitted. We have seen 652 patients discharged so far.”

Pope also stated the hospital currently has 29 staff members who are under quarantine as a precaution.

