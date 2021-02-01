Hospice looking to start video series

So many cannot attend church right now but feel that many virtual broadcasts can be long and inconvenient. We want to provide a daily message that can fit into any part of their day.” — Deon Cranford

LAURINBURG — Scotland Regional Hospice is working to bring a new way to spend a lunch break to the community.

According to Deon Cranford, director of public relations for Scotland Regional Hospice, soon a daily video series entitled “Feed Your Spirit” will be launching soon. The idea is to have a video posted Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m. which would provide a spiritual message.

“We tend to digest information in small frequent doses these days,” Cranford said. “That really is no different for Christian studies and worship. So many cannot attend church right now but feel that many virtual broadcasts can be long and inconvenient. We want to provide a daily message that can fit into any part of their day.”

Cranford added the pandemic had limited the ability to meet face-to-face with people and groups but hopes this is a way to reunite the church community in a COVID-safe way.

Hospice is currently looking for area pastors, church leaders and other spiritually-motivated Christians in the community to offer a 10 to 15-minute message for the videos. The videos can be a bible study, short devotional or anything similar.

“We have a wonderful chaplain on our staff, Garry McMillan, who is the pastor at Bethel Church in Laurinburg,” Cranford said. “However, so many other area pastors and church leaders have worked with our organization, primarily to provide spiritual care for their parishioners who have become ill. We’d love to have them and any others in our community to join us a guest speaker.”

Cranford said if someone wants to participate that hospice will be glad to come to them and record the message but they can also record it themselves.

“If they want to record the video themselves, they can email it to [email protected],” Cranford said. “If using a phone, we only ask that it is recorded in widescreen to work without other components in the videos.”

