Mudbog is about muddy, good time

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Fastrax Mudbog is planning a muddy good time this coming weekend.

“We are having a Poker Run on Feb. 6,” said owner Leroy Helton. “There will be a $20 buy-in to participate.

“Players will be given a card at the beginning and at stops along the guided ride,” said Helton. “They will also be given a final card at the end. The person with the best hand at the end of the ride will win the money pot.”

Also, according to Helton, there will be open riding and food vendors on-site as well.

“We will be open all day, but the run will not begin until 4 p.m.,” said Helton. “We will also have some Mega-trucks here as well.”

On Saturday evening, beginning at 7 p.m. there will be a concert featuring Darrell Harwood. For information on the singer, visit his website at darrellharwood.com or find him on Facebook @darrellharwood.

The cost of admission is $15 per day or $40 for the weekend. Children 8 through 12 are $10 per day or $20 for the weekend.

“Seven and under are free,” said Helton. “Cost of admission includes open riding all weekend, primitive camping, access to restrooms and shower facilities.”

For information on the event or to inquire about future events, residents can contact Helton at 910-619-0920 or message the park on Facebook @fastraxmudbog.

Fastrax is located at 589 Old Wire Road in Bennettsville.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.