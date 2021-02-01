Free angler classes offered

FAYETTEVILLE – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville is offering an intensive line up of free fishing classes for all-ages and skill levels this winter. The courses are led by trained volunteers and Wildlife Commission staff.

A North Carolina fishing license is not required to take any of the classes. Pre-registration is required. The Center’s COVID-19 policies are stated on their website and must be followed during in-person visits.

Classes are scheduled for:

February

— Beginning Fly-tying Course, Saturday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (in-person and virtual)

— Soft Plastic Lure Making, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 6:30 t0 8:30 p.m.

— Intermediate Fly-fishing Workshop, Saturday, Feb. 13, 9 a.m. t0 3 p.m.

— Basic Fishing Knots and Rigging, Friday, Feb. 19, 6:30 t0 8 p.m.

— Fly-tying Forum, Thursday, Feb. 25, 6:30 t0 8 p.m. (in-person and virtual)

March

— Entomology for Anglers, Friday, March 12, 6:30 t0 8:30 p.m. (virtual only)

— Pier Fishing Workshop, Friday, March 19, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

— Fly-tying Forum, Thursday, March 25, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (in-person and virtual)

— amily Fishing Workshop, Saturday, March 27, 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Registration for all clinics and classes is available online at ncwildlife.org/learning/education-centers/pechmann, or by calling 910-868-5003.