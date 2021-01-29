Scotland Health receives extra vaccine supply

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System received notification from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday evening that it would receive a minimum allocation 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per week for the next three weeks.

On Thursday evening, Scotland Health also received notice that it would receive an additional 300 vaccines next week to increase access to the vaccine and equity among underserved populations. Last week Scotland Health administered over 700 vaccines with 484 of those being administered in a single day during a drive-through vaccination event on Friday.

Scotland Health has reserved sufficient doses of the vaccine for those people who have already been given an appointment. People who have been given a vaccination appointment are urged to show up at their appointment time and receive the vaccine. Scotland Health also currently has over 1,000 people aged 65 and over on the waiting list for a vaccination appointment.

Until vaccine allotments from the state increase, Scotland Health will not be adding any new names to the waiting list. As vaccine doses arrive from the state, those already on the waiting list will be contacted by Scotland Health to schedule an appointment. Based on the current vaccine allotment from the state, Scotland Health anticipates that it will take many weeks for those on the waiting list to be vaccinated.

Vaccine allocations are determined by the federal government who supplies North Carolina with a certain number of vaccines each week. NCDHHS then allocates the number of vaccines that they received to each county based on population density. During a conference call on Monday, NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen acknowledged that supply of vaccines to each provider would be much less than the provider’s capacity to administer vaccines.

Community members are encouraged to continue to watch Scotland Health’s Facebook page and website for updated information and for notification of when appointments will once again be accepted.

Scotland Health CEO, Greg Wood, encouraged the community to be both patient and diligent.

“We will continue to make vaccines available as we receive shipments from the state, so please be patient,” he said. “Until everyone is vaccinated, I urge our community to continue to wear a mask, use social distancing, avoid gatherings, and frequently wash their hands. We will overcome this pandemic together.”