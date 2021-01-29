For RCC, a new semester and building

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond Community College’s new downtown campus welcomed students for the first day of classes Thursday.

There were only two classes in the building, but next week is when the Robinette Building will be filled with hundreds of students.

“I’m an old fish going into new water,” said Matilda Davis, coordinator for the accounting program. “This is going to be a good thing for RCC and it’s going to touch many lives.”

Davis, who has taught at RCC for 30 years, said she was still familiarizing herself with all the new equipment.

The Robinette Building will house the Leon Levine School of Business and Information Technology. The 44,000 square-foot facility has 19 classrooms and labs. After six years of planning and construction, the total cost of the Robinette Building was $14 million. It’s situated in the footprint of the R.W. Goodman Building across from the old courthouse.

The facility has entirely new equipment, including monitors, desks and computers. There are over 2,000 students registered at RCC for the spring semester.

“Everything is new,” Karolyn Byrd, a second-year student, said. “It feels comfy.”

Chris Player was ready to begin his last semester as a student.

“It’s cool being one of the first students here,” Player said.

All students and staff are following COVID-19 protocols. Masks and social distancing are required for everybody in the building.

Student Jaheim Jenkins was excited for the convenient access to downtown restaurants.

Kim Parsons, a business instructor, was excited for the first day with new students.

“The views are amazing,” Parsons said. “It’s a beautiful building in and out.”

