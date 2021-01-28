Alpha Academy withdraws bid for North Laurinburg

LAURINBURG — The sale of former North Laurinburg Elementary School has been paused for the time being as the winning bidder has pulled out.

During the December Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Cory Satterfield spoke on how Alpha Academy out of Fayetteville had won the bid for the school. The board did not take any action on whether or not to move forward with approving the bid.

“We received a call on Friday saying that Alpha Academy withdrew their bid through email for the north Laurinburg property,” Satterfield said. “So when they did a withdraw that made their bid invalid. So what we have done is we have reached out to the other two highest bidders to see if they remain committed to their bids.”

Satterfield stated he made contact with one of the bidders and they are thinking it over but he hasn’t been able to reach the second bidder.

“If they are interested, our process would be Scotland County Schools would start the 10-day upset bid using that bid that they said they were interested in,” Satterfield said. “If neither of the two highest bidders that we’ve talked to or have given the opportunity to say they are not interested we would start the process over again.”

Satterfield told the board that he hopes to have information from the two bidders in the next few days. It was questioned if Alpha Academy could bid on the building again or future building sales.

“They would not if we had to go and re-bid this property they would not be allowed to come back in and re-bid on North Laurinburg to try and get it at a lower price,” said Board Attorney Stephen Rawson. “That would not be an appropriate part of the process but I do not believe that we would have legal standing to exclude them from a future bid. We’re stilling looking at that.”

North Laurinburg closed as an elementary school after the end of the 2017-18 school year but after Hurricane Florence housed the students of Scotland Early College High School when they were unable to return to their classrooms at the St. Andrews University campus.

The building has remained empty since the SEarCH students moved into the former Covington Street Elementary as their permanent location.

The district will not be moving forward with the sale of I. Ellis Johnson Elementary and South Scotland Elementary until the sale of North Laurinburg is complete.

