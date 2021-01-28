Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Charlotte Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had shot at their residence. Inside the home at the time were three adults and three children, but no one was injured.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — McDonald’s on South Main Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had passed a $20 counterfeit bill. The suspect was described as a black female who came through the drive-thru.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Patrick Smiling, 32, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $50,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Darien Britt, 21, of Wagram was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Columbus County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Teronte Parker, 31, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Wednesday for violation of a domestic violence protection order. He wasn’t given a bond.